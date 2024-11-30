Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Delaware 3-3, Rider 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After starting their season with seven straight games on the road, Rider is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium. The Broncs hasn't scored more than 58 points for three games straight, a trend the team is eager to reverse.

Rider is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 138.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell victim to a bruising 72-48 defeat at the hands of Villanova on Wednesday. The contest marked the Broncs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Delaware). They walked away with a 100-94 victory over Yale on Sunday. With that win, the Fightin' Blue Hens brought their scoring average up to 78.8 points per game.

Delaware got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was John Camden out in front who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cavan Reilly, who had 23 points.

Delaware was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Rider's loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Delaware, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Rider came out on top in a nail-biter against Delaware in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 88-85. Will Rider repeat their success, or does Delaware have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider and Delaware both have 1 win in their last 2 games.