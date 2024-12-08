Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Chicago State 0-10, Saint Louis 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Saint Louis. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Chicago State Cougars at 3:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. The timing is sure in the Billikens' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while the Cougars have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Saint Louis is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering San Fran. just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. The matchup between them and the Dons wasn't a total blowout, but with Saint Louis falling 78-61 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The match marked the Billikens' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Gibson Jimerson, who posted 16 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago State scored the most points they've had all season on Monday, but it wasn't enough. They suffered a painful 98-76 loss at the hands of St. Thomas. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-25.

Saint Louis' defeat dropped their record down to 5-3. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Saint Louis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.2. The only thing between Saint Louis and another offensive beatdown is Chicago State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Saint Louis skirted past Chicago State 45-43 when the teams last played back in December of 2016. Will Saint Louis repeat their success, or does Chicago State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.