Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Manhattan 3-4, Saint Peter's 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Saint Peter's is preparing for their first MAAC matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Peacocks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Manhattan is hoping to do what Duquesne couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Saint Peter's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Saint Peter's sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-59 victory over Duquesne.

Saint Peter's can attribute much of their success to Mouhamed Sow, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Sow a new career-high in assists (three).

Saint Peter's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Manhattan entered their contest against Le Moyne on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Manhattan took an 81-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of Le Moyne. The Jaspers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Saint Peter's pushed their record up to 4-3 with the win, which was their third straight on the road. As for Manhattan, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Saint Peter's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Saint Peter's against Manhattan when the teams last played back in March, as the squad secured an 89-57 victory. Does Saint Peter's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Manhattan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Saint Peter's is a big 8.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Saint Peter's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.