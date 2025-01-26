Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, San Jose State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 23-19 lead against Wyoming.

San Jose State came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Wyoming 10-9, San Jose State 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Wyoming is 9-1 against San Jose State since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Cowboys in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Wyoming will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating UNLV, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Wyoming came out on top in a nail-biter against UNLV on Tuesday, sneaking past 63-61. The win was some much needed relief for the Cowboys as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Wyoming can attribute much of their success to Jordan Nesbitt, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Obi Agbim, who posted 19 points in addition to two blocks. The dominant performance also gave Nesbitt a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (75%).

Meanwhile, San Jose State couldn't handle Nevada on Saturday and fell 75-64. The Spartans haven't had much luck with the Wolf Pack recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Robert Vaihola, who had 12 points along with six rebounds.

Wyoming now has a winning record of 10-9. As for San Jose State, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-11.

While only Wyoming took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, San Jose State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Wyoming beat San Jose State 80-75 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does Wyoming have another victory up their sleeve, or will San Jose State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Jose State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wyoming has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.