South Alabama and Arkansas State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 41-31, South Alabama has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

South Alabama entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Arkansas State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Arkansas State 11-4, South Alabama 11-4

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Red Wolves were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Arkansas State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering James Madison just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 67-62 defeat to the Dukes. The Red Wolves have struggled against the Dukes recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, South Alabama waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Eagles 76-47. The Jaguars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 21 points or more this season.

Arkansas State's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 11-4. As for South Alabama, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like South Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas State strolled past South Alabama in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 95-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

South Alabama is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

South Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.