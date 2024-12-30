Who's Playing
William Carey Crusaders @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Current Records: William Carey 0-2, Southern Miss 5-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the William Carey Crusaders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Crusaders will be stumbling in from a loss.
Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Southern Miss finally turned things around against Marshall last Saturday. They skirted past the Thundering Herd 68-66.
Southern Miss smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Meanwhile, William Carey had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 91-53 loss at the hands of SE Louisiana back in November. The Crusaders were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-18.
Southern Miss' win bumped their record up to 5-7. As for William Carey, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.
Southern Miss took their victory against William Carey in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 64-42. Will Southern Miss repeat their success, or does William Carey have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Southern Miss has won 6 out of their last 8 games against William Carey.
- Nov 06, 2023 - Southern Miss 64 vs. William Carey 42
- Nov 07, 2022 - Southern Miss 75 vs. William Carey 42
- Nov 09, 2021 - Southern Miss 81 vs. William Carey 67
- Dec 02, 2020 - Southern Miss 80 vs. William Carey 53
- Nov 24, 2019 - Southern Miss 83 vs. William Carey 64
- Nov 25, 2018 - William Carey 78 vs. Southern Miss 72
- Dec 16, 2017 - Southern Miss 75 vs. William Carey 58
- Nov 23, 2015 - William Carey 84 vs. Southern Miss 78