William Carey Crusaders @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: William Carey 0-2, Southern Miss 5-7

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the William Carey Crusaders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Crusaders will be stumbling in from a loss.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Southern Miss finally turned things around against Marshall last Saturday. They skirted past the Thundering Herd 68-66.

Southern Miss smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, William Carey had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 91-53 loss at the hands of SE Louisiana back in November. The Crusaders were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-18.

Southern Miss' win bumped their record up to 5-7. As for William Carey, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Southern Miss took their victory against William Carey in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 64-42. Will Southern Miss repeat their success, or does William Carey have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 6 out of their last 8 games against William Carey.