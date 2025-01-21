Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: George Mason 14-5, St. Bona. 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the St. Bona. Bonnies and the George Mason Patriots are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reilly Center. Both have allowed few points on average, (the Bonnies: 62.9, the Patriots: 62.7) so any points scored will be well earned.

The experts predicted St. Bona. would be headed in after a victory, but Duquesne made sure that didn't happen. The matchup between St. Bona. and Duquesne wasn't particularly close, with St. Bona. falling 75-57. The game marked the Bonnies' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite the loss, St. Bona. had strong showings from Noel Brown, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds, and Melvin Council Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Brown's performance made up for a slower match against Richmond on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, George Mason entered their tilt with George Wash. on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Revolutionaries , sneaking past 80-77. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Patriots have posted since February 10, 2024.

George Mason's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jared Billups, who posted eight points along with 16 rebounds and three steals. Billups had some trouble finding his footing against Dayton on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. K.D. Johnson was another key player, posting 15 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals.

St. Bona. has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-4 record this season. As for George Mason, their win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-5.

Looking ahead, St. Bona. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 11-3 against the spread when expected to win.

St. Bona. came up short against George Mason when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 69-60. Will St. Bona. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

St. Bona. is a 3.5-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 126 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against George Mason.