Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Southern Miss 8-10, Texas State 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Texas State Bobcats and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Texas State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They walked away with a 94-80 win over Georgia State.

Texas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss couldn't handle South Alabama on Wednesday and fell 75-62. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Golden Eagles in their matchups with the Jaguars: they've now lost five in a row.

Texas State's victory bumped their record up to 10-8. As for Southern Miss, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Texas State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Southern Miss, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, Southern Miss will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Texas State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Texas State.