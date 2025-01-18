Who's Playing
Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Texas State Bobcats
Current Records: Southern Miss 8-10, Texas State 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.40
What to Know
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Texas State Bobcats and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Texas State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They walked away with a 94-80 win over Georgia State.
Texas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss couldn't handle South Alabama on Wednesday and fell 75-62. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Golden Eagles in their matchups with the Jaguars: they've now lost five in a row.
Texas State's victory bumped their record up to 10-8. As for Southern Miss, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Texas State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Southern Miss, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, Southern Miss will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when expected to win.
Odds
Texas State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is 149.5 points.
Series History
Southern Miss has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Texas State.
- Jan 11, 2025 - Southern Miss 92 vs. Texas State 88
- Mar 07, 2024 - Texas State 75 vs. Southern Miss 59
- Feb 17, 2024 - Southern Miss 78 vs. Texas State 74
- Feb 03, 2024 - Texas State 60 vs. Southern Miss 55
- Feb 24, 2023 - Southern Miss 79 vs. Texas State 69
- Jan 28, 2023 - Southern Miss 67 vs. Texas State 58