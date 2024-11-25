Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: UTSA 1-2, Troy 3-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After four games on the road, Troy is heading back home. They will welcome the UTSA Roadrunners at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Trojan Arena. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while the Roadrunners will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Troy is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since February 17th on Tuesday. Everything went their way against Western Georgia as Troy made off with an 84-65 win. With the Trojans ahead 47-28 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, UTSA entered their match against Little Rock on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The game between UTSA and Little Rock wasn't particularly close, with UTSA falling 81-64. The Roadrunners didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, UTSA smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Little Rock only pulled down six.

Troy now has a winning record of 3-2. As for UTSA, they now have a losing record at 1-2.