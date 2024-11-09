Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 1-1, Tulsa 1-0

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Tulsa is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Northeastern State by a score of 82-68.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff posted their biggest win since December 18, 2023 on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Champ. Christ. 99-57. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-29.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Champ. Christ. only posted six.

Everything came up roses for Tulsa against Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, as the team secured a 72-39 victory. Will Tulsa repeat their success, or does Arkansas Pine Bluff have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for Tulsa, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-12-3 record against the spread.

Odds

Tulsa is a big 19.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.