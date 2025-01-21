Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: East Carolina 10-9, Tulsa 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Tulsa will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Tulsa is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 147.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 63-56 to South Florida on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Tulsa had strong showings from Justin Amadi, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds, and Keaston Willis, who earned 12 points along with three steals. Amadi had some trouble finding his footing against Charlotte last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, East Carolina posted their closest victory since January 24, 2024 on Saturday. They skirted by Wichita State 75-72 thanks to a clutch jump shot from RJ Felton with but a second left in the second quarter.

East Carolina can attribute much of their success to C.J. Walker, who went 10 for 17 en route to 28 points, and Jordan Riley, who earned 16 points plus five steals. The dominant performance also gave Walker a new career-high in threes (three).

Tulsa's defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for East Carolina, their win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulsa has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only East Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, East Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

East Carolina is a 4-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

East Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulsa.