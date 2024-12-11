Who's Playing

Bluefield College Ramblin' Rams @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Bluefield College 0-1, UNC-Ash. 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bluefield College Ramblin' Rams are taking a road trip to face off against the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena.

Bluefield College can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home back in November. They took a serious blow against Elon, falling 103-66. The Ramblin' Rams were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-33.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask UNC-Ash.). They blew past St. Andrews, posting a 120-64 win. With that victory, the Bulldogs brought their scoring average up to 79.8 points per game.

UNC-Ash. was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Andrews only posted ten.