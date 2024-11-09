Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Memphis 1-0, UNLV 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will face off against the UNLV Rebels at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Memphis is headed out to face UNLV after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Memphis came out on top against Missouri by a score of 83-75 on Monday.

Among those leading the charge was PJ Haggerty, who had 25 points plus six rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Moussa Cisse, who earned 14 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, UNLV beat Alabama State 93-79 on Monday.

Among those leading the charge was Jeremiah Cherry, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. Dedan Thomas Jr. was another key player, earning 17 points in addition to seven assists.

UNLV was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Going forward, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an 11-19 record against the spread.

Memphis ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 18-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $253.95. On the other hand, UNLV was 5-7 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.