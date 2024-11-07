Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Idaho State 0-1, USC 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The USC Trojans will face off against the Idaho State Bengals at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Galen Center. The Trojans will be strutting in after a victory while the Bengals will be stumbling in from a loss.

USC is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Chattanooga 77-51. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Trojans have posted since February 3rd.

USC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Matt Knowling led the charge by as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 13 points. Chibuzo Agbo was another key player, posting 14 points in addition to two steals.

USC was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Chattanooga only posted 13.

Meanwhile, Idaho State had to start their season on the road on Tuesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell 55-48 to Arizona State.

Going forward, the game looks promising for USC, as the team is favored by a full 23.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-16 record against the spread.

USC ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 11-7 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,312.34. On the other hand, Idaho State was 5-14 as the underdog last season.

Odds

USC is a big 23.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.