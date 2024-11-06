Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-1, Utah State 0-0

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will start their season against the Alcorn State Braves. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Alcorn State can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Alcorn State lost to Utah, and Alcorn State lost bad. The score wound up at 100-59. The Braves were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-31.

Their loss ended a six-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 0-1. As for Utah State, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 26-5 record.

Looking forward, Utah State is probably looking forward to this one considering their 23.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 14-13-2 record against the spread.

Utah State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 22-1 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $506.82. On the other hand, Alcorn State was 2-14 as the underdog last season.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

