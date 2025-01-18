Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: Portland 6-13, Wash. State 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wash. State. They and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, Wash. State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against San Diego, but they still walked away with a 65-61 win.

Among those leading the charge was Nate Calmese, who had 27 points along with two steals. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Pacific , sneaking past 84-81. The victory was some much needed relief for the Pilots as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak.

Bol Dengdit was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Max Mackinnon, who posted 17 points plus two steals.

Portland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Wash. State's win bumped their record up to 14-5. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 6-13.

Wash. State strolled past Portland in their previous meeting back in December of 2024 by a score of 89-73. Does Wash. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Portland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wash. State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Wash. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.