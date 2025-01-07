Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Arizona 8-5, West Virginia 11-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Arizona Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Mountaineers come in on seven and the Wildcats on four.

West Virginia is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142, but even that wound up being too high. They put the hurt on Okla. State with a sharp 69-50 win on Saturday. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Javon Small, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jonathan Powell was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 17 points.

Cincinnati typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Arizona proved too difficult a challenge. They rang in the new year with a 72-67 victory over the Bearcats.

Arizona's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Henri Veesaar led the charge by earning eight points plus eight rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Carter Bryant, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 14 points.

West Virginia's win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-2. As for Arizona, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: West Virginia has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

West Virginia was able to grind out a solid victory over Arizona in their previous matchup back in November of 2024, winning 83-76. Does West Virginia have another victory up their sleeve, or will Arizona turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.