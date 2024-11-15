Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: SIUE 2-2, Western Michigan 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SIUE Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Michigan Broncos at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University Arena. The Broncos took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cougars, who come in off a win.

On Tuesday, SIUE was able to grind out a solid victory over Indiana State, taking the game 77-72.

SIUE's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ray'Sean Taylor, who earned 22 points along with six assists, and Ring Malith, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three steals. What's more, Taylor also posted a 33.3% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan managed to keep up with Butler until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Western Michigan as they lost 85-65 to Butler. The Broncos were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Western Michigan's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of JaVaughn Hannah, who earned 15 points along with four steals, and Donovan Williams, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, Western Michigan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Butler only pulled down two.

SIUE's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-2. As for Western Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SIUE has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.