Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Charleston Southern 5-13, Winthrop 12-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Winthrop is 9-1 against Charleston Southern since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home while the Buccaneers have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

On Saturday, everything went Winthrop's way against Longwood as Winthrop made off with a 95-76 win. The Eagles have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern came up short against High Point on Wednesday and fell 93-79.

Winthrop's victory bumped their record up to 12-7. As for Charleston Southern, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Winthrop has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Winthrop took their win against Charleston Southern when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 67-46. In that game, Winthrop amassed a halftime lead of 35-13, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Series History

Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.