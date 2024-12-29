Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Chicago State 0-14, Illinois 8-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Chicago State Cougars will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.6 points per game this season.

Illinois is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since March 28th on Sunday. They had just enough and edged Missouri out 80-77. The over/under was set at 157 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Illinois got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kylan Boswell out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kasparas Jakucionis, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Chicago State, who still haven't picked up a win after 14 games. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 81-57 to CSNorthridge on Saturday. The match was a close 25-22 at the break, but unfortunately for the Cougars it sure didn't stay that way.

Illinois' victory bumped their record up to 8-3. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-14.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Illinois has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Illinois against Chicago State in their previous matchup back in November of 2020, as the squad secured a 97-38 win. In that game, Illinois amassed a halftime lead of 47-17, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Illinois has won both of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 9 years.