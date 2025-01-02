Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Rutgers 8-5, Indiana 10-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Indiana is 2-8 against Rutgers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Indiana will face Rutgers after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Sunday which, to be fair, was an imposing 163.5 points. Indiana came out on top against Winthrop by a score of 77-68. That's two games straight that the Hoosiers have won by exactly nine points.

Indiana got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Myles Rice out in front who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus three steals. Rice's performance made up for a slower match against Chattanooga two weeks ago. The team also got some help courtesy of Langdon Hatton, who earned seven points plus 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Indiana was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Winthrop only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Rutgers posted their biggest win since February 29, 2024 on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Columbia 91-64.

Rutgers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dylan Harper, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. Ace Bailey was another key player, going 11 for 18 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks.

Indiana has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for Rutgers, their win bumped their record up to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Indiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Indiana's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-7 record against the spread vs Rutgers over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Rutgers has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.