Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: S. Carolina 2-1, Indiana 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

S. Carolina has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

On Tuesday, S. Carolina was fully in charge, breezing past Towson 80-54.

S. Carolina can attribute much of their success to Collin Murray-Boyles, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Pringle, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

S. Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Towson only posted five.

Meanwhile, Indiana's match on Sunday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. They took their game with ease, bagging a 90-55 win over Eastern Illinois. The Hoosiers were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mackenzie Mgbako, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Mgbako a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was Oumar Ballo, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

S. Carolina now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Indiana, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.