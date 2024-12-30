Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-12, Iowa 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Iowa is headed into Monday's match after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Utah. Iowa walked away with a 95-88 victory over Utah last Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Payton Sandfort, who went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Drew Thelwell, who posted 15 points.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 90-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stonehill.

Iowa's victory bumped their record up to 9-3. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 50.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 33-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.