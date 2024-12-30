Who's Playing
New Hamp. Wildcats @ Iowa Hawkeyes
Current Records: New Hamp. 2-12, Iowa 9-3
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.
Iowa is headed into Monday's match after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Utah. Iowa walked away with a 95-88 victory over Utah last Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Payton Sandfort, who went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Drew Thelwell, who posted 15 points.
Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 90-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stonehill.
Iowa's victory bumped their record up to 9-3. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 50.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 33-point favorite.
The over/under is 158.5 points.
