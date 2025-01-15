Who's Playing
Kansas Jayhawks @ Iowa State Cyclones
Current Records: Kansas 12-3, Iowa State 14-1
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $73.38
What to Know
Iowa State is 2-8 against Kansas since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones will be looking to keep their 27-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
On Saturday, Iowa State needed a bit of extra time to put away Texas Tech. They skirted by the Red Raiders 85-84 thanks to a clutch free throw from Joshua Jefferson with 3 seconds left in the third quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Iowa State relied on the efforts of Curtis Jones, who went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points plus two steals, and Jefferson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds.
Kansas aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 54-40 victory over Cincinnati. The 54-point effort marked the Jayhawks' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.
Kansas can attribute much of their success to Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Kansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.
Iowa State's win bumped their record up to 14-1. As for Kansas, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iowa State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Looking forward, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.
Odds
Iowa State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 144 points.
Series History
Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Iowa State 79 vs. Kansas 75
- Mar 10, 2023 - Kansas 71 vs. Iowa State 58
- Feb 04, 2023 - Iowa State 68 vs. Kansas 53
- Jan 14, 2023 - Kansas 62 vs. Iowa State 60
- Feb 01, 2022 - Kansas 70 vs. Iowa State 61
- Jan 11, 2022 - Kansas 62 vs. Iowa State 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Kansas 64 vs. Iowa State 50
- Feb 11, 2021 - Kansas 97 vs. Iowa State 64
- Feb 17, 2020 - Kansas 91 vs. Iowa State 71
- Jan 08, 2020 - Kansas 79 vs. Iowa State 53