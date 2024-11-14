Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: SC State 1-1, Jacksonville 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs will face off against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while the Dolphins will be stumbling in from a loss.

SC State took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They steamrolled past Voorhees 94-48. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 21.5 in the Bulldogs' favor.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville came up short against Furman on Monday and fell 78-69. The Dolphins have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Jacksonville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive games dating back to last season.

SC State's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 1-1. As for Jacksonville, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

SC State barely slipped by Jacksonville in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 86-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for SC State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SC State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Jacksonville.