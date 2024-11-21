The James Madison Dukes (2-2) and UIC Flames (3-1) are suiting up against each other in the 2024 Boardwalk Battle Tournament on Thursday. The Dukes are looking to get back into the win column after falling 67-63 to Towson on Nov. 16. The Flames have won three of their first four games of the season. Last Saturday, UIC blew out Saint Mary's 117-59. The tournament runs from Nov. 21-Nov. 23. The winner moves on to play either LaSalle or UC San Diego.

Tipoff from Ocean Center is at 11 a.m. ET. The Dukes are 3.5-point favorites in the latest James Madison vs. UIC odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any UIC vs. James Madison picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on James Madison vs. UIC and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for James Madison vs. UIC:

James Madison vs. UIC spread: Dukes -3.5

James Madison vs. UIC over/under: 145.5 points

James Madison vs. UIC money line: Dukes -162, Flames +135

Why James Madison can cover

Junior guard Xavier Brown is an agile and smooth shot-creator on the perimeter. Brown has the skills to score from all three levels and be disruptive as a defender. The Virginia native averages a team-high 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 2.5 steals and shoots 44% from downtown. In his last game, Brown finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and four made 3-pointers.

Senior center Elijah Hutchins-Everett stands at 6-foot-11 and is a solid rebounder and shot blocker. The New Jersey native leads the team in rebounds (7.5) and blocks (1.5) to go along with 11.8 points per game. In the win over Mary Baldwin on Nov. 12, he had a season-high 21 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 9-of-11 from the field.

Why UIC can cover

Junior guard Javon Jackson has been a solid offensive playmaker for the Flames. Jackson has good court vision as a passer and creates his own shot. The Texas native leads the team in points (13.3) and steals (2.8) with 4.5 assists per game. He's scored at least 13 points and made at least three 3-pointers in three outings thus far. On Nov. 12 against Northwestern, Jackson had 17 points, four assists, and went 3-of-6 from deep.

Sophomore forward Sasa Ciani has a soft touch around the rim and piles up boards due to his length. Ciani leads the team in rebounds (8.7) and shoots 65% from the field. In his last contest, Ciani had 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

How to make James Madison vs. UIC picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.