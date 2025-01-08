The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (10-3) will aim for their first Big 12 home win of the season when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-3) on Wednesday night. Kansas came up short in its conference home opener, falling to West Virginia in a 62-61 final last Tuesday, but it bounced back with a 99-48 win at UCF on Sunday. Arizona State, which is in its first season in the Big 12, is coming off an 81-61 win over Colorado on Saturday. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2018, when Arizona State notched an 80-76 victory at home.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Arizona State odds, while the over/under is 143.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Kansas vs. Arizona State spread: Kansas -14.5

Kansas vs. Arizona State over/under: 143.5 points

Kansas vs. Arizona State money line: Kansas: -1299, Arizona State: +785

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas had a disappointing performance against West Virginia last week, but it erased that game from its memory with a 99-48 blowout over UCF on Sunday. The Jayhawks posted the second-largest margin of victory in school history, as big man Hunter Dickinson scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half. Dickinson shot 12 of 17 from the floor and had nine rebounds.

Sixth-man Flory Bidunga added 12 points and six blocks, creating a formidable frontcourt for the Jayhawks. Dickinson leads Kansas in both scoring (16.0) and rebounding (10.3) this season, while guard Zeke Mayo is averaging 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Sun Devils are winless in their last five road games, and they are headed into one of the most intimidating atmospheres in college basketball.

Why Arizona State can cover

As strong as the Jayhawks looked on Sunday, bettors cannot overlook their loss to West Virginia as 13-point home favorites last week. They shot just 38% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range while scoring just four fast-break points. Arizona State has already played a single-digit game against then-No. 6 Gonzaga this season, easily covering the spread as a 21.5-point underdog in that game.

Senior forward Basheer Jihad had 22 points and 10 rebounds while senior guard Alston Mason added 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting. The Sun Devils are coming off an 81-61 win over Colorado on Saturday, powered by a 19-point performance from senior guard BJ Freeman. They have now covered the spread in nine of their last 12 games.

