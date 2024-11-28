Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: UC Irvine 5-0, Kennesaw State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: ENMAX Centre -- Lethbridge, Alberta

ENMAX Centre -- Lethbridge, Alberta TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kennesaw State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at ENMAX Centre. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 89.3 points per game this season.

Kennesaw State is headed into the match having just posted their closest victory since November 20, 2023 on Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Rutgers 79-77. The 79-point effort marked the Owls' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Jamil Miller was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.8 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Friday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 93-87. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Anteaters, who until this game were averaging 62.4 points allowed.

Kennesaw State pushed their record up to 5-1 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for UC Irvine, their win bumped their record up to 5-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kennesaw State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.