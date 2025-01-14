The SEC has looked like the deepest conference in college basketball early this season and two teams with aspirations of a conference title and more will go head-to-head on Tuesday when the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats host the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies. Both teams are 13-3 on the season and 2-1 in SEC play, but Kentucky enters the matchup coming off a win over Mississippi State while Texas A&M lost to Alabama in its most recent matchup. However, the Aggies have won their last two head-to-head matchups with the Wildcats and have covered the spread in three of four.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats hold an 11-6 edge in the all-time series and are 6.5-point home favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Texas A&M odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 160. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Kentucky picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M spread: Kentucky -6.5



Kentucky vs. Texas A&M over/under: 160 points

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M money line: Kentucky -261, Texas A&M +211

UK: The Wildcats have won five in a row at home over the Aggies

TAMU: The Aggies covered the spread in seven of their last eight games



Kentucky vs. Texas A&M streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Kentucky

Mark Pope's first season at the helm in Lexington is off to a solid start and the program has transformed since John Calipari left this offseason. Pope didn't return a single scholarship player, but that hasn't stopped him from building one of the most up-tempo offenses in the nation. The Wildcats average 89.2 points per game, which ranks third in Division I.

Kentucky has five players averaging double-figures in scoring, led by Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh. The third-year guard is averaging 15.6 points per game and is shooting 50.0% from the floor for the season. Meanwhile, Dayton transfer Koby Brea was a two-time A-10 sixth man of the year and he continues to be an enormous threat off the bench, averaging 11.7 points per game and shooting 48.0% from the floor.

Why you should back Texas A&M

The Aggies have made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances under Buzz Williams and are looking to vault towards the top of the SEC in 2024-25. Point guard Wade Taylor IV is in his fourth year in College Station and he leads the team in scoring (15.7 ppg) and assists (4.8 apg). Meanwhile, SMU transfer Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.4 points per game to give Texas A&M one of the nation's most potent backcourt duos.

In addition to covering in seven of their last eight games, the Aggies have beat the spread in six of eight against the Wildcats. That includes regular-season and SEC Tournament wins over Kentucky in 2023-24 where Texas A&M covered on both occasions, with Taylor scoring a combined 63 points in those two outings. He'll be priority No. 1 for the Wildcats on Tuesday.

