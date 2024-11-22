Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Jackson State 0-5, Kentucky 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will face off against the Jackson State Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are crawling into this match hobbled by six consecutive losses dating back to last season, while the Wildcats will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Kentucky is headed into the game following a big win against Lipscomb on Tuesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Kentucky took their matchup with ease, bagging a 97-68 victory over Lipscomb. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 28 points or more this season.

Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaxson Robinson led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds. Robinson had some trouble finding his footing against Duke last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Lamont Butler was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Jackson State lost to Western Kentucky on the road by a decisive 79-62 margin on Wednesday.

Tamarion Hoover put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points. His performance made up for a slower match against Houston on November 4th.

Kentucky's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for Jackson State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.