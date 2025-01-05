Halftime Report

Houston Chr. and Lamar have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 36-29, Houston Chr. has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Houston Chr. came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Houston Chr. 4-9, Lamar 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Lamar Cardinals and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.5 points per game this season.

Lamar took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They strolled past Texas A&M-SA with points to spare, taking the game 82-65. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Cardinals considering their 57-point performance the contest before.

Lamar smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They took a hard 62-46 fall against North Texas two weeks ago. The Huskies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Lamar is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for Houston Chr., their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Lamar has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 30.6. Given Lamar's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Lamar is a big 10.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Lamar has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..