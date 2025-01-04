Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Houston Chr. 4-9, Lamar 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Lamar Cardinals and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.5 points per game this season.

Lamar took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They strolled past Texas A&M-SA with points to spare, taking the game 82-65. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Cardinals considering their 57-point performance the contest before.

Lamar smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They took a hard 62-46 fall against North Texas last Sunday. The Huskies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Lamar is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for Houston Chr., their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Lamar has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 30.6. Given Lamar's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lamar beat Houston Chr. 78-68 in their previous matchup back in March. Does Lamar have another victory up their sleeve, or will Houston Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lamar has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..