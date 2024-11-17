Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Sam Houston 1-2, Lamar 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Lamar Cardinals at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Montagne Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts figured Sam Houston would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Baylor, and, well: they nailed that call. Sam Houston took a serious blow against Baylor on Tuesday, falling 104-67. The Bearkats haven't had much luck with the Bears recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Lamar Wilkerson, who earned 19 points.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for Lamar to recover from the 97-71 bruising that Texas A&M dished out on Monday. The Cardinals were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-29.

Like Sam Houston, Lamar lost despite seeing results from several players. Alexis Marmolejos led the charge by scoring 23 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Sean Jackson, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus three steals.

Even though they lost, Lamar smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive games dating back to last season.

Sam Houston now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Lamar, their loss dropped their record down to 1-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Sam Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 92. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Sam Houston took their win against Lamar in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 90-70. In that matchup, Sam Houston amassed a halftime lead of 55-29, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Sam Houston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.