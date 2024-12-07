Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Binghamton 4-6, Le Moyne 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Le Moyne Dolphins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ted Grant Court. The Bearcats have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Sunday, Binghamton needed a bit of extra time to put away Lafayette. They slipped by the Leopards 82-81.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Binghamton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ben Callahan-Gold, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus two steals. Callahan-Gold is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Tymu Chenery, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Army on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Black Knights by a score of 103-100. The Dolphins were up 24-12 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Dwayne Koroma, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against St. Bona. back in November, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Zek Tekin, who scored 19 points plus seven rebounds and five assists.

Binghamton's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-6. As for Le Moyne, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

Binghamton beat Le Moyne 91-79 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Binghamton won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.