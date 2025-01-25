Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Lafayette 8-12, Lehigh 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Lehigh will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Last Wednesday, Lehigh lost 68-67 to American on a last-minute jump shot From Lincoln Ball.

Despite their loss, Lehigh saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nasir Whitlock, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Whitlock a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%). Another player making a difference was Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Lafayette posted their biggest victory since November 24, 2024 on Wednesday. Everything went their way against Loyola Maryland as Lafayette made off with an 80-59 win.

Among those leading the charge was Andrew Phillips, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Alex Chaikin, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points.

Lehigh's defeat dropped their record down to 6-12. As for Lafayette, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-12.

While only Lafayette took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Lehigh's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Lehigh strolled past Lafayette in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 76-61. Does Lehigh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lafayette turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Lafayette is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lehigh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.