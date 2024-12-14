Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: IUI 5-7, Lindenwood 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The IUI Jaguars will face off against the Lindenwood Lions at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, IUI didn't have quite enough to beat PFW and fell 78-76. That's two games in a row now that the Jaguars have lost by exactly two points.

IUI struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Lindenwood, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They blew past Harris-Stowe, posting a 99-53 victory. The Lions have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 46 points or more this season.

This is the second loss in a row for IUI and nudges their season record down to 5-7. As for Lindenwood, they pushed their record up to 4-6 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: IUI has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've only made 30.2% of their threes this season. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI came up short against Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 73-67. Can IUI avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lindenwood won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.