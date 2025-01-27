Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 5-15, Little Rock 13-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Little Rock Trojans are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, Eastern Illinois was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 64-60 to Southern Indiana.

Meanwhile, Little Rock had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.8 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Lions to the tune of 78-46. The oddsmakers were on the Trojans' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Eastern Illinois' loss dropped their record down to 5-15. As for Little Rock, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

Eastern Illinois might still be hurting after the devastating 71-47 defeat they got from Little Rock in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Little Rock and Eastern Illinois both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.