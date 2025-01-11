Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-13, Louisiana 4-12

What to Know

The UL Monroe Warhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajundome. The Warhawks are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Thursday, UL Monroe ended up a good deal behind Southern Miss and lost 84-67.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisiana last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Old Dominion. The Ragin Cajuns have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UL Monroe has been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UL Monroe has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30. Given UL Monroe's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

UL Monroe beat Louisiana 66-59 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for UL Monroe since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.