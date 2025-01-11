Who's Playing
UL Monroe Warhawks @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
Current Records: UL Monroe 4-13, Louisiana 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.34
What to Know
The UL Monroe Warhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajundome. The Warhawks are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Thursday, UL Monroe ended up a good deal behind Southern Miss and lost 84-67.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisiana last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Old Dominion. The Ragin Cajuns have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
UL Monroe has been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UL Monroe has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30. Given UL Monroe's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.
UL Monroe beat Louisiana 66-59 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for UL Monroe since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Louisiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is 142.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.
- Feb 22, 2024 - UL Monroe 66 vs. Louisiana 59
- Jan 31, 2024 - Louisiana 80 vs. UL Monroe 72
- Feb 16, 2023 - Louisiana 84 vs. UL Monroe 67
- Jan 12, 2023 - Louisiana 86 vs. UL Monroe 73
- Feb 19, 2022 - Louisiana 79 vs. UL Monroe 74
- Feb 17, 2022 - Louisiana 78 vs. UL Monroe 77
- Feb 13, 2021 - Louisiana 88 vs. UL Monroe 72
- Feb 11, 2021 - UL Monroe 72 vs. Louisiana 66
- Feb 22, 2020 - UL Monroe 83 vs. Louisiana 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Louisiana 81 vs. UL Monroe 60