Halftime Report

A win for Louisville would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Morehead State 41-14.

Louisville entered the game with eight straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it nine. Can they turn things around, or will Morehead State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Morehead State 0-0, Louisville 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Louisville Cardinals. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at KFC Yum! Center.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: Morehead State dropped bombs up and down the court last season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Louisville, though, as they averaged only 5.3.

Looking back to last season, Morehead State had a stellar season and finished 23-8. On the other hand, Louisville finished 8-23.

Morehead State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 17-10-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Louisville is a big 19.5-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

