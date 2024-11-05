Halftime Report

Chicago State and Loyola Chi. have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-34, Chicago State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Chicago State came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Chicago State 0-0, Loyola Chi. 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.01

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Loyola Chi. Ramblers. Tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Gentile Arena.

Looking back to last season, Loyola Chi. had a stellar season and finished 23-8. On the other hand, Chicago State will seek to improve after finishing 12-18.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Loyola Chi., as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.

Loyola Chi. was able to grind out a solid victory over Chicago State in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, winning 62-53. Will Loyola Chi. repeat their success, or does Chicago State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 19.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 4 years.