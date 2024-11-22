The LSU Tigers will face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Greenbrier Tip-Off 2024 on Friday on CBS Sports Network. LSU is 4-0 overall, while Pittsburgh is 5-0 overall. This will be the first neutral-site game of the season for both teams, and the programs have split their two previous meetings. The winner of this Mountain Division contest will advance to the 2024 Greenbrier Tip-Off championship game on Sunday.

Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. ET at Greenbrier Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The Panthers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Pittsburgh odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 147.5 points. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 season on a 156-114 betting roll (+1762) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Pitt vs. LSU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for LSU vs. Pitt:

LSU vs. Pittsburgh spread: LSU +6.5

LSU vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 147.5 points

LSU vs. Pittsburgh money line: LSU: +225, Pittsburgh: -277

LSU vs. Pittsburgh picks: See picks at SportsLine

LSU vs. Pittsburgh streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why LSU can cover

Pittsburgh is hoping to do what Charleston Southern couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to LSU's winning streak, which now stands at four games. LSU came out on top against Charleston Southern by a score of 77-68, with Vyctorius Miller leading the way with 19 points off the bench. Jordan Sears (15 points) and Dji Bailey (15 points) also reached double-figures as LSU's bench outscored Charleston Southern's 34-8.

LSU is completely shutting down outside shooting early in the 2024-25 college basketball season, holding opponents to the second-lowest 3-point percentage in the nation (19.7%) and the third-fewest 3-point makes per game (3.8). On the other end of the court, the Tigers are extremely efficient inside the arc, converting 61.9% of their 2-point attempts, which is among the top 20 in the country. Of LSU's top seven scorers thus far, six are shooting over 50% from the field, with four players averaging in double-figures. See which team to pick here.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh steamrolled past the VMI Keydets 93-48 on Monday in which Jaland Lowe dropped a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Ball movement was clearly an emphasis for Pitt as it finished with 25 assists, which is its most assists since Feb. 2023. As the score of the win over VMI indicates, Pitt has been proficient on both ends of the court as it ranks among the top 30 college basketball teams in both points per game and points allowed per game.

Even with a high-octane offense, in which all five starters are averaging double-figures, Pitt still takes care of the ball as it commits just nine turnovers per game, ranking among the top 20 in the nation. Ishmael Leggett is putting up 17.6 points per contest on a blistering 64.8% from the field. The Panthers also have the spread advantage in this contest, going 4-1 against the line, while LSU is just 2-2 versus the spread. See which team to pick here.

How to make LSU vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model has simulated Pittsburgh vs. LSU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Pitt, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pitt vs. LSU spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 156-114 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.