Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Georgetown 12-2, Marquette 13-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Marquette is 9-1 against Georgetown since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Golden Eagles come in on four and the Hoyas on five.

Last Friday, Marquette earned a 79-71 victory over Creighton.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Marquette to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kam Jones, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Stevie Mitchell, who earned 18 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Georgetown hadn't done well against Xavier recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Georgetown walked away with a 69-63 win over Xavier. The Hoyas' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Among those leading the charge was Malik Mack, who scored 26 points.

Marquette's victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-2. As for Georgetown, their win bumped their record up to 12-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Marquette against Georgetown in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as the squad secured a 91-57 victory. In that contest, Marquette amassed a halftime lead of 44-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Odds

Marquette is a big 12.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.