Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Stonehill 4-4, Marquette 6-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Skyhawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Skyhawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 22-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

If Stonehill beats Marquette with 67 points on Wednesday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two contests with that exact score. Stonehill sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 victory over East Texas A&M on Monday. Having forecasted a close win for the Skyhawks, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Marquette came tearing into Saturday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with an 80-69 victory over the Bulldogs.

Marquette relied on the efforts of David Joplin, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus five rebounds, and Chase Ross, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five steals. That's the most threes Joplin has posted since back in January.

The win got Stonehill back to even at 4-4. As for Marquette, their victory bumped their record up to 6-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Stonehill has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Marquette is a big 34.5-point favorite against Stonehill, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 34-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

