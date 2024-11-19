A massive top-25 college basketball matchup will take place on Tuesday when the No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles host the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers. Marquette is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance a season ago and is off to a 4-0 start, while Purdue went to the national championship game last season and is also 4-0 in 2024-25. Now these powers meet for the third season in a row, with the Boilermakers winning both matchups ,but the Golden Eagles going 1-0-1 against the spread in those meetings.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are 5-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153. Before entering any Purdue vs. Marquette picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 season on a 156-114 betting roll (+1762) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Marquette vs. Purdue and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Purdue vs. Marquette:

Marquette vs. Purdue spread: Marquette -5

Marquette vs. Purdue over/under: 153 points

Marquette vs. Purdue money line: Marquette -221, Purdue +181

Marquette vs. Purdue picks: See picks here

Marquette vs. Purdue streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Marquette can cover

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 78-74 win over Maryland on the road on Friday to improve to 4-0. Kam Jones continues to put his hat in the ring as an early contender for national player of the year, scoring 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Jones averaged 17.2 points per game last season and is averaging 24.0 points and 5.0 assists per game in 2024-25 while shooting a staggering 63.8% from the floor and 52.2% from the 3-point line.

Jones had 17 points and five assists in a tight 78-75 loss to the Boilermakers a season ago in Honolulu and now he'll look to lead Marquette to a massive resume-building win at home on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles are 13-7 against the spread over their last 20 games. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Purdue can cover

Two-time national player of the year Zach Edey is gone, but the Boilermakers are still a national championship contender with Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith giving them one of the best backcourts in the country. Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has also stepped into a bigger role with Edey departing and he's averaging 18.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over his first four games of the season.

Purdue earned a huge 87-78 win over top-10 Alabama on Friday at home and Kaufman-Renn had 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the charge. The Boilermakers were 4-point underdogs in that matchup and have now covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Marquette vs. Purdue picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Marquette, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.