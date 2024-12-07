The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1) and Wisconsin Badgers (8-1) will try to bounce back from their first losses of the season when they meet on Saturday afternoon in an in-state showdown. Marquette is coming off an 81-70 road loss at No. 6 Iowa State on Wednesday after winning its first eight games of the campaign. Wisconsin had its unbeaten start come to an end in a 67-64 loss to Michigan on Tuesday. The Badgers have won three straight meetings between these teams, including a 75-64 win at home last season.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin spread: Marquette -6.5

Marquette vs. Wisconsin over/under: 150.5 points

Marquette vs. Wisconsin money line: Marquette: -300, Wisconsin: +240

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette used a 10-0 run to tie its game with Iowa State at 61-61, but it gave up 14 straight points after that in the loss. Starting guard Chase Ross left in the first half with an ankle injury, and his status for this game is unknown. Leading scorer Kam Jones had 14 points against the Cyclones, but he shot just 6 of 21 from the floor.

Jones leads the team with 19.0 points per game, while David Joplin is adding 15.0 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds. The Golden Eagles have already notched wins over Maryland, then-No. 6 Purdue and Georgia this season. They have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, and they have covered in four of their last six home games against Wisconsin.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has several signature wins of its own, including a 103-88 win over then-No. 9 Arizona as a 4.5-point underdog last month. Senior guard John Tonje poured in 41 points, finishing two points shy of the school record. He is averaging a team-high 22.3 points per game, while John Blackwell is next at 15.0.

The Badgers are one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the country, which could play a pivotal role if this game is close down the stretch. They have a strong frontcourt led by Nolan Winter and Steven Crowl, who are averaging a combined 10.7 rebounds per game. Wisconsin has won the last three meetings against Marquette, including a double-digit win last season.

