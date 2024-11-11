Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-2, Maryland 2-0

The Florida A&M Rattlers will face off against the Maryland Terrapins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Xfinity Center.

Florida A&M is headed into Monday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game dating back to last season on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 102-73 loss at the hands of SMU. The Rattlers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-29.

Meanwhile, Maryland was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past Mt St Mary's 86-52 on Friday. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Maryland can attribute much of their success to Rodney Rice, who went 10 for 14 en route to 28 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who earned 13 points.

Maryland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mt St Mary's only pulled down six.

Florida A&M's defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Maryland, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Florida A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 32.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

