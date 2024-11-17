Halftime Report

Hofstra is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-30 lead against Massachusetts.

Hofstra entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Massachusetts step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Hofstra 3-0, Massachusetts 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride will face off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mullins Center. The Minutemen are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Pride in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Massachusetts is hoping to do what Seton Hall couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to Hofstra's winning streak, which now stands at three games. In a tight game that could have gone either way, Hofstra made off with a 49-48 victory over Seton Hall.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts couldn't handle La. Tech on Wednesday and fell 76-66. The Minutemen have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Massachusetts saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylen Curry, who posted 14 points in addition to six assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Even though they lost, Massachusetts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Hofstra's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Massachusetts, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Hofstra hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Hofstra ended up a good deal behind Massachusetts in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, losing 71-56. Can Hofstra avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Massachusetts is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.