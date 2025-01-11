Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: Nicholls 9-6, McNeese 10-5

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

What to Know

The Nicholls Colonels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the McNeese Cowboys at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Nicholls will head into Monday's game on the come-up: they were handed a two-point defeat in their last contest, but they sure didn't let that happen against East Texas A&M on Monday. Everything went Nicholls' way against East Texas A&M as Nicholls made off with an 83-61 win.

Nicholls was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, McNeese waltzed into their matchup on Monday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They put the hurt on the Demons with a sharp 92-69 victory. The Cowboys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season.

Nicholls has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for McNeese, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-5.

Things could have been worse for Nicholls, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 92-76 loss to McNeese in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can Nicholls avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls has won 6 out of their last 10 games against McNeese.