Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Ole Miss 11-1, Memphis 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at FedExForum. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Memphis couldn't handle Miss. State and fell 79-66.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from PJ Haggerty, who went 7 for 13 en route to 24 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Hunter, who scored 19 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss came tearing into Saturday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25 points) and they left with even more momentum. They strolled past the Royals with points to spare, taking the game 80-62.

Sean Pedulla was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 9 for 14 en route to 25 points plus four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Murrell, who earned ten points plus six rebounds.

Memphis' defeat dropped their record down to 9-3. As for Ole Miss, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Memphis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Memphis couldn't quite finish off Ole Miss in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 and fell 80-77. Will Memphis have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Ole Miss has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Memphis.