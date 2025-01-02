The No. 21 Memphis Tigers (10-3) will go on the road for their American Athletic Conference opener when they face the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-6) on Thursday night. Memphis bounced back from a loss to Mississippi State with an 87-70 win over then-No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday. FAU had its three-game winning streak snapped in an 86-69 loss at then-No. 20 Michigan State on Dec. 21, and it has been sidelined since then. These teams split their season series last year, with the home team winning on both occasions.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton. Memphis is favored by 3.5 points in the latest FAU vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under is 159.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

FAU vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -3.5

FAU vs. Memphis over/under: 159.5 points

FAU vs. Memphis money line: Memphis: -170, FAU: +142

Why FAU can cover

FAU has lost six of its first 13 games, but four of those losses have come by six points or fewer. The Owls won three straight games to open January, with all three of those victories coming by at least nine points. They have scored the second-most points among AAC teams with 84.8 per game, led by Kaleb Glenn (13.3 ppg).

He has five teammates scoring at least nine points per game, and Baba Miller is averaging 11 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. The Owls picked up a home win against Memphis last season, covering the spread as 7.5-point favorites. They are 15-1 in their last 16 home games, and the Tigers have only covered the spread six times in their last 19 conference games.

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis suffered a disappointing home loss to Arkansas State in early December, but it has responded by winning three of its last four games. The Tigers notched wins over then-No. 16 Clemson, Virginia and then-No. 16 Ole Miss during that stretch, wrapping up a challenging non-conference schedule. Senior guard Colby Rogers poured in a team-high 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting against the Rebels on Saturday.

Senior center Moussa Cisse posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore guard PJ Haggerty added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. They are facing an FAU team that has allowed the most points per game (77.5) of any team in the AAC. The Owls could also be dealing with some rust, as they have not played since Dec. 21.

